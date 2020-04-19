Australia joins President Trump's call for inquiry into China's handling of Covid-19

Australia's Foreign Minister Michelle Payne is joining US President Donald Trump in demanding an investigation into the outbreak of Covid-19 in China.

Beijing is accused of attempting to cover up the initial extent of the outbreak, which has so far seen more than 160,000 killed worldwide.

The US president has warned China that it should face consequences if found to have been "knowingly responsible" for the pandemic.

"It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't, and the whole world is suffering because of it," Mr Trump said during a daily White House briefing.

"If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences."

Talking to Australia's ABC network this morning, Ms Payne spoke about her feelings towards China as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My trust in China is predicated in the long-term relationship," Ms Payne said.

"My concern about these issues is at a very high point. My concern is around transparency, and ensuring that we are able to engage openly... and clearly in a review process, so that we can get to the bottom of this.

"The international community wants the same thing.

"We are working closely with our partners in China, in the United States, in a range of other nations...around all of these issues.

"We need to be able to come to the table with an open mind, but most importantly with eyes wide open as to Australia's national interests."

The Australian Foreign Minister is also making sure to reiterate her country's relationship with China, as well as the demand for an independent review into the virus.

"I trust China in terms of the work we need to do together.

"The issues around the coronavirus are issues for independent review. I think it is important we do that. In fact, Australia will absolutely insist on that."

Great Britain is another power pushing for an international inquiry into China's conduct, including the causes of the pandemic and why it wasn't stopped earlier.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affiars and Trade have told 1 NEWS that they are not adding to any calls for an inquiry, saying: