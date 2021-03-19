Australia investigating whether man's rare blood clot linked to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Australian health experts are investigating whether a man's "extremely rare" blood clot condition is linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.



AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

It is not clear whether the illness is linked to the man's vaccination in Victoria, but health authorities are taking it seriously, Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd says.



He emphasised the risk of Australians contracting Covid-19 was "far greater" than contracting the rare blood clotting disorder.



The Therapeutic Goods Administration is investigating the man's case with expert input from counterparts in Europe and the United Kingdom, where a small number of similar cases have appeared in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We are taking this very seriously," Professor Kidd said this afternoon.



"I acknowledge that people will be anxious and we will get more information as soon as it's available."



Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, aged 44, is in Box Hill hospital in Melbourne's east, after having the jab on March 22, the ABC has reported.



European and UK medical regulators are yet to establish a causal link with rare instances of blood clotting disorders and the AstraZeneca jab.



The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation and the TGA have been closely monitoring reports overseas of blood clotting within four to 20 days of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, Kidd says, including the condition known as "central venous sinus thrombosis".



No cases of "CVST" have been reported in Australia to date.

Kidd said expected side effects from either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines could include fever, sore muscles, tiredness and headache and that such symptoms could start about 24 hours after receiving the vaccine and last one to two days.



Your playlist will load after this ad

"These are expected and not of concern unless severe or persistent," he said.

