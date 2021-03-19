TODAY |

Australia investigating whether man's rare blood clot linked to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  AAP

Australian health experts are investigating whether a man's "extremely rare" blood clot condition is linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

It is not clear whether the illness is linked to the man's vaccination in Victoria, but health authorities are taking it seriously, Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd says.

He emphasised the risk of Australians contracting Covid-19 was "far greater" than contracting the rare blood clotting disorder.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is investigating the man's case with expert input from counterparts in Europe and the United Kingdom, where a small number of similar cases have appeared in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We are taking this very seriously," Professor Kidd said this afternoon.

"I acknowledge that people will be anxious and we will get more information as soon as it's available."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thirteen counties in Europe suspended the jab’s use over fears of blood clotting. Source: Breakfast

The man, aged 44, is in Box Hill hospital in Melbourne's east, after having the jab on March 22, the ABC has reported.

European and UK medical regulators are yet to establish a causal link with rare instances of blood clotting disorders and the AstraZeneca jab.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation and the TGA have been closely monitoring reports overseas of blood clotting within four to 20 days of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, Kidd says, including the condition known as "central venous sinus thrombosis".

No cases of "CVST" have been reported in Australia to date.

Kidd said expected side effects from either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines could include fever, sore muscles, tiredness and headache and that such symptoms could start about 24 hours after receiving the vaccine and last one to two days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Official results from the European Medicines Agency investigation are due to be released tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

"These are expected and not of concern unless severe or persistent," he said.

The most concerning symptom would be anaphylaxis, which is why people are monitored for about 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:56
Investigation launched after footage emerges of Christchurch police officer calling woman 'skank', shoving student to ground
2
Charter boat website taken down following death of woman in Auckland harbour
3
Regulation of window blinds needed after toddler killed in tragic accident, coroner urges
4
Exclusive: Former police officer on Red Fox Tavern case 'shocked' at guilty verdicts
5
'The world looked brighter' — Christchurch's $5.2 million Lotto winner finally found
MORE FROM
World
MORE

No Covid-19 update due until Easter Sunday

Over 55,000 animals believed dead in fire at German pig farm

02:13

Autism awareness month shines light on bid for greater acceptance

European Union's vaccination programme 'unacceptably slow' - WHO