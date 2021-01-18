Australia investigating Pfizer jab side effects as Norway reports 13 dead after vaccination

Australian authorities today are seeking more information about one of the Covid-19 vaccines set to be used in Australia, following a warning from officials in Norway.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency last week reported a total of 29 people had experienced side effects, including 13 who died after having received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The deaths occurred among patients in nursing homes who were all over the age of 80.

Australia has ordered 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

More than 30,000 people have received the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines in Norway since the end of December.

In Australia, the Pfizer product is expected to be approved before the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine.

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the rollout plan has not changed, with priority groups expected to be inoculated from February.

In New South Wales, six new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8.00pm Saturday night, local time, have been confirmed.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said five of the six cases were household contacts of Saturday's positive case.

Genomic testing is underway to determine whether the cases are linked to the Berala cluster.