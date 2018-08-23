Australia will help evacuate Kiwis in Afghanistan - Peter Dutton

Australia’s Defence Minister Peter Dutton says the Australian Defence Force will help evacuate New Zealanders in Afghanistan, but only when its safe.

Peter Dutton. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to Nine News this morning, Dutton said it was always going to be a difficult departure for those in Kabul.

“There needs to be order restored to the airport so that there can be safe passage of planes in and out and so that we have the ability to move people whether they're Australian citizens or American citizens, Canadians, New Zealanders in and out of that airport.”

However, Dutton said it wasn’t yet safe for Australian Defence Force (ADF) planes to land in Kabul, to assist with evacuations.

“We won't be landing into Kabul in these circumstances.”

“Obviously we have a base close by, which is safe and secure in the UAE. That's where we'll stage from, but we'll work with the Americans and others, including the Turks, etc, to make a very difficult, a tragic situation as best as it can be.”

According to the ABC, more than 250 Australian troops will be involved in a mission to evacuate citizens in Afghanistan, as well as Afghans who served alongside the ADF.

