Australia to halve international flights to reduce pressure on isolation facilities

Source:  AAP

International flights arriving in Australia will be halved to ease the pressure on hotel quarantine systems around the country.

Empty Sydney Airport. (Photo by Annabella Garwood)

Australians returning home will also be made to pay for mandatory two-week stays in hotel quarantine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the changes after a national cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders today.

The reduction of flight arrivals from Monday will mean more than 4000 fewer people every week will return home.

All states will soon charge people for their two weeks in hotel quarantine.

"Where possible, we will seek to have some sort of national uniformity across those pricings," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra today.

Former health department secretary Jane Halton will lead a review of hotel quarantine after breaches in Victoria's system fanned infection rates.

National cabinet also reaffirmed support for Victoria as Melbourne deals with a concerning outbreak.

