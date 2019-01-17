Australia experiences hottest day on record amid heatwave

As Australia experiences a heatwave the continent experienced it hottest day on record on Tuesday.

Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

According to the Australian Weather Bureau, the average temperature across the country reached 40.9C, which some areas much higher.

This broke the current record which was set in January 2013 of 40.3C.

Temperatures tipped over 45C for much of the centre of Australia, this heat is expected to only increase as the heatwave continues across the Tasman.