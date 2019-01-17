TODAY |

Australia experiences hottest day on record amid heatwave

Source:  1 NEWS

As Australia experiences a heatwave the continent experienced it hottest day on record on Tuesday.

According to the Australian Weather Bureau, the average temperature across the country reached 40.9C, which some areas much higher. 

This broke the current record which was set in January 2013 of 40.3C.  

Temperatures tipped over 45C for much of the centre of Australia, this heat is expected to only increase as the heatwave continues across the Tasman. 

Much of Australia experienced temperatures 8C to 16C above average. 

World
Australia
