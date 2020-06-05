Australia expects Chinese students to return in July

Australia’s prime minister expects international students will begin returning in July despite warnings of racism from China.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after meeting federal state leaders today that international students would be allowed to come to Australia under approved plans to study at nominated institutions.

Mr Morrison said he expected all state borders to reopen in July, with the possible exception of Western Australia.

International students have been Australia’s most lucrative industry after mining, with China the largest source of foreign students.

China this week warned its citizens of the risk of pandemic-related racism if they travelled to Australia.

Last month, China banned beef imports from Australia and ended trade in Australian barley through massive tariffs in what is widely regarded as retaliation for Australia calling for an investigation into the pandemic.