Australia end airstrikes against ISIS after three years

Australia is wrapping up its air strike operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The Trump administration is laying out its plans to defeat the terror group.

Source: 1 NEWS

The country's six super hornets will soon head home from the Middle East, marking a major wind down in the commitment three years on.

Defence Minister Marise Payne says the decision follows discussions with the Iraqi government and other allies.

"I want to particularly acknowledge the phenomenal efforts of the hornet and super hornet pilots and support crew over the last three years," she told reporters at RAAF Base Glenbrook.

The minister, who visited the team twice, praised their work in extremely tough and long flying conditions.

Despite the hornet air personnel returning home towards the end of January, Senator Payne insisted it is not the end of Australia's contribution in Iraq.

The wedgetail surveillance and refueling aircraft will continue to support operations, as well as the 80-strong Special Operations Task Group.

"They will continue to support the Iraqi security forces and the counter- terrorism services in their work to ensure that Daesh is precluded from taking any further hold," she said.

Earlier this month Iraq's prime minister declared victory over the terrorist group.

Labor's former defence spokesman Stephen Conroy described the announcement as great news.

"I remember being in the room in the briefings when ISIS first starting rolling through all those towns in Iraq and there was enormous pessimism that Iraq would never come together," he told Sky News.

"The troops over there have done a fantastic job and this is a real tribute to their professionalism."

