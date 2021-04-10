TODAY |

Australia decides to place limit on flights arriving from India

Source:  AAP

Travel to and from India will soon face tougher restrictions as Australia's leaders declare the nation as high-risk amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his state and territory counterparts have agreed to reduce the number of flights from India from later this week.

It will also be harder for people to be granted exemptions to travel to India.

"As time goes on, and the pandemic continues to rage, there are countries that are frankly of greater risk than others," he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday after a national cabinet meeting.

"And we've seen in particular most recently an increase in the rate of cases in our quarantine system at a state and territory level for arrivals from India."

India recorded the worst single day for any country with 314,835 cases - surpassing the previous record of 297,430 held by the US.

The country has chalked up 15.93 million cases since the pandemic began including more than 184,000 deaths.

New Zealand's Government is due to make an announcement tomorrow about its ban on flights from India, which is due to expire on April 28.

Jacinda Ardern said the announcement will also feature what the plan is for those returning from other high-risk countries.

