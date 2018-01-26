Australia Day controversy 'much like same-sex marriage' debate, says Aussie broadcaster

The growing controversy surrounding the date of Australia Day, and it's alleged cultural insensitivity, has been likened to the same-sex marriage debate by one prominent Australian journalist.

Speaking on 1 NEWS Breakfast today, broadcaster Peter FitzSimons said the "logic of the argument to change" Australia Day is growing among the public, largely do to the lack of any cultural or historical significance to the day - unlike Waitangi Day.

"For me it's very similar to same-sex marriage. When same-sex marriage came along as an issue seven years ago I didn't feel it particularly," FitzSimons said.

"Why? I'm straight. I'd never suffered the discrimination against gay people but the logic of the argument to change is so strong that it took on a life of its own, and freedom won, liberty won.

"I think with this one it's very similar in that I've never been dispossessed, I've never been discriminated against.

"The logic of the argument however, that Australia Day should be grounded in something that's inclusive, that everybody can come on board and celebrate, that's a compelling argument."

Australia Day, January 26, marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales.

But many Australian citizens have in recent years begun to protest the day, describing it as "invasion day" of the country's first aboriginal people.

FitzSimons also said Australia Day holds little historical, or unifying, meaning to the average Australian, and is celebrated mainly by a barbecue and general thanks for living in such a beautiful country.