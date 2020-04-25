Australia cries out for chefs, engineers, tax accountants

Australia is crying out for more chefs, auditors and tax accountants, with the occupations added to a list of skill shortages.



A chef preparing food at a restaurant. Source: istock.com

Engineers, surveyors and cartographers are also among 22 new professions added, bringing the list to 41 jobs.



Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said the government engaged with employers, business leaders and industry representatives to determine the changed line-up.

He is determined to leverage the list to aid Australia's recovery from Covid-19, which forced the closure of international borders and drove a wrecking ball through migration.

"The Morrison government will continue to support Australian businesses, including through skilled migration, as the engine room of our nation's economy," Hawke said.

Multimedia and IT specialists are also being sought, along with software programmers, medical laboratory scientists and prosthetists.

Existing skilled migration lists will remain active and visas will still be processed, but priority will be given to the 41 occupations.