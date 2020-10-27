TODAY |

Australia to continue AstraZeneca jab rollout despite concerns in Europe

Source:  Associated Press

Australia's Health Minister said today that the nation would continue its AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination rollout, despite a growing number of European countries suspending its use over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients.

Independent monitors had paused enrolment in the study two weeks ago because of a possible safety issue. Source: istock.com

Greg Hunt told parliament that his government "clearly, unequivocally, absolutely" supported the rollout.

The country's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly also expressed his confidence in the jab and told journalists in Canberra that he did not see "any specific link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots."

However, former government cabinet minister Senator Matt Canavan called on his government to suspend the vaccine's rollout and heed the concerns that European nations have raised in recent days.

Germany, France, Italy and Spain are among several European nations which have stopped the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company and the World Health Organization have both insisted that the vaccine is safe.

AstraZeneca has said there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country EU and Britain.

