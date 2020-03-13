Australia to close borders to non-citizens from Friday night

The Australian Government has announced it will close its borders to foreigners this week.

Source: 1 NEWS

From 9pm Friday, all non-Australian citizens or residents will be banned from travelling into the country. Direct family members will still be allowed entry.

It comes as Qantas has suspended all international flights from late March until at least the end of May.



Efforts to stem panic buying have also been ramped up.

Children's paracetamol will be sold behind pharmacy counters and asthma puffer stocks will be limited to one per person to prevent panic buying.

Pharmacists will be strongly encouraged to limit dispensing and sales of all other medicines.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says there will be a police investigation into shoppers hoarding supplies.

Supermarkets are limiting purchases of certain products.



It comes as The Reserve Bank cut interest rates to 0.25 per cent, the lowest level in Australia's history.

The Reserve Bank will also buy government bonds, set up a three-year $90 billion fund for banks to keep small- and medium-sized businesses open, and ease regulatory pressure on banks.

Government will give smaller lenders $15 billion to allow customers to continue accessing credit.