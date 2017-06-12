 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Australia to build terrorist jail to house hard-core extremists

share

Source:

AAP

Plans by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.

It's hoped the high-security unit in NSW will stop the spread of the extremists' views.
Source: 1 NEWS

It is hoped the new high security prison will stop those with extremist views from corrupting the general prison population.

The 54 prisoner unit, known as Super-Max two is set to open by the end of 2018. 

"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News yesterday.

"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programmes."  

However a senior Australian government official rubbished the plan. 

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and his South Australian counterpart came up with the idea days after Melbourne's deadly terror attack.

Cabinet Minister Christopher Pyne told the Nine Network on Friday that Mr Andrews was, "trying to push off to the federal government what is the responsibility of his own government".

"The awful incident that occurred in Melbourne earlier this week which cost the life of an innocent man was the result of a person being out on parole under Victorian laws that should not have been."

However Mr Andrews said it was a sad and dangerous mistake to focus solely on parole laws.

"The notion that this terror threat, these very real issues, start and end with any reform to parole is simply wrong and it misses the point," he told Sky News.

"When it comes to parole the best thing we could do ... is to directly involve the Australian Federal Police and ASIO in any decision to grant parole to anyone suspected of being linked to terror."



A proposal by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.

"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News on Sunday.

"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programs."

A proposal by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.

"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News on Sunday.

"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programs."

A proposal by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.

"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News on Sunday.

"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programs."

A proposal by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.

"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News on Sunday.

"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programs."

A proposal by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.

"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News on Sunday.

"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programs."

A proposal by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.

"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News on Sunday.

"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programs."

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:34
1
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

00:23
2
The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine


3
Daniel Kopa, wife Calli and their four young daughters.

'It honestly feels like Dann is looking down on his girls'- funeral for young father of four fatally struck by car to be held on Wednesday

00:27
4
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

'A really emotional time for him' - Highlanders backing Malakai Fekitoa to prove All Blacks wrong

5
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

In wake of recent terror attacks Kiwis travelling are urged to register with SafeTravel

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ