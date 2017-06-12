Australia to build terrorist jail to house hard-core extremists

Source:AAP
Plans by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.
It is hoped the new high security prison will stop those with extremist views from corrupting the general prison population.
The 54 prisoner unit, known as Super-Max two is set to open by the end of 2018.
"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News yesterday.
"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programmes."
However a senior Australian government official rubbished the plan.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and his South Australian counterpart came up with the idea days after Melbourne's deadly terror attack.
Cabinet Minister Christopher Pyne told the Nine Network on Friday that Mr Andrews was, "trying to push off to the federal government what is the responsibility of his own government".
"The awful incident that occurred in Melbourne earlier this week which cost the life of an innocent man was the result of a person being out on parole under Victorian laws that should not have been."
However Mr Andrews said it was a sad and dangerous mistake to focus solely on parole laws.
"The notion that this terror threat, these very real issues, start and end with any reform to parole is simply wrong and it misses the point," he told Sky News.
"When it comes to parole the best thing we could do ... is to directly involve the Australian Federal Police and ASIO in any decision to grant parole to anyone suspected of being linked to terror."
