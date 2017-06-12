Australia to build terrorist jail to house hard-core extremists

A proposal by the New South Wales government to build a prison to house hard core extremists must run alongside deradicalisation programmes, Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says.

"It seems to me to be a good thing, so long as the way in which these prisons are designed and configured doesn't mean all the terrorists are together in each others company reinforcing each other's ideology," Senator Brandis told Sky News on Sunday.

"I would suggest to my NSW counterparts a proposal like that has to work hand in glove with effective deradicalisation programs."