Australia brings in pre-flight Covid-19 testing, mandatory masks on flights

Pre-flight testing of returning Australians will be introduced to help prevent the spread of the more transmissible variant of Covid-19 identified in the United Kingdom.

The measure was adopted at a meeting of the national cabinet today.

It follows a similar announcement from New Zealand, which is requiring travellers from the UK and US to test negative before flying to the country.

Masks will also become mandatory on all domestic and international flights in Australia, which is also already required in New Zealand.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said all travellers would be required to return a negative Covid-19 test result prior to departure to Australia.

There will be exemptions in extenuating circumstances, such as seasonal workers from low-risk countries where there is limited access to testing but they will be subject to "tailored" checks.

Passengers will be required to wear masks throughout international flights, with crew also wearing masks and other personal protective equipment where appropriate.

Any Australians in an international or domestic airport will need to wear a mask.

International air crew must undergo a Covid-19 test in Australia every seven days or on arrival and will need to quarantine in dedicated quarantine facilities between international flights or for 14 days.

National cabinet also agreed that for domestic travel, mask wearing will be mandatory on all domestic flights excluding children under 12.

As well the leaders settled on a reduction until February 15 on international arrivals.

In NSW, Western Australia and Queensland it will reduce by 50 per cent but in Victoria and SA there will be no change.

The ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania will continue their bespoke arrangements.

Government-chartered flights will continue, with one arriving next week.

"With our chartered flights, we have total control of who gets on the plane," Morrison said.