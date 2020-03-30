TODAY |

Australia bringing in new physical distancing measures to try and stop spread of coronavirus

Source:  AAP

Public gatherings will be limited to two people in Australia in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the national death toll reaches 16.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All public spaces will be closed by midday on March 30 and people can’t go outside with more than one other person. Source: Breakfast

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders on Sunday agreed to further tighten the rule around indoor and outdoor public gatherings from 10 to two.

It will be up to the individual states and territories whether it is strictly enforced by police.

The limit won't apply to members of the same household or family units, Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister on Sunday night also issued new advice relating to who should self-isolate.

He discouraged people aged over 70, people aged over 60 with chronic illness and indigenous Australians over 50 with chronic illness from leaving home "to the maximum extent practicable".

Scott Morrison. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Morrison said the measure was for the protection of the individuals - who could face more severe effects from the virus - rather than the general public.

"They should limit contact with others as much as possible," he said.

State and territory leaders also agreed that playgrounds, skate parks and outside gyms in public places would be closed from midnight on Monday night.

They agreed to a six-month moratorium on evictions for commercial and residential tenancies in financial distress who couldn't meet their commitments because of the COVID-19 fallout.

The coronavirus death toll reached 16 over the weekend after a man aged in his 80s died in hospital in Victoria, while a 75-year-old woman died in Queensland.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
10:55
'Devastating milestone' of country's first Covid-19 death shows importance of taking lockdown seriously - Ardern
2
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 29
3
Former Gloriavale member calls for police, government to enforce the lockdown at West Coast community
4
Morning Briefing March 30: Covid-19 death and isolation breaches
5
Foodstuffs announce 10 per cent bonus for essential staff working through lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE
10:55

'Devastating milestone' of country's first Covid-19 death shows importance of taking lockdown seriously - Ardern
06:18

Half of employed Kiwis are 'sitting at home' unable to work amid coronavirus lockdown
00:28

Britain suffers first death of doctor due to coronavirus

Up to 200K coronavirus deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help