Australia braces for heatwave, total fire ban in place as crews battle to contain bushfires

A four-day statewide total fire ban is in place in NSW as Australia suffers through a heatwave and firefighters work around the clock to contain bushfires before the worst of the heat hits.

At 5.45pm yesterday there were some 109 fires burning across the state, with 64 of those uncontained.

More than 2300 firefighters are in the field, desperately trying to contain the fires before the expected worst of the heatwave spreading across the nation hits tomorrow.

"Reality is we are doing our best to get as far ahead as we can but they're not going to be contained before the bad weather hits," a Rural Fire Service spokeswoman told AAP.

Daytime temperatures in parts of NSW and the ACT are expected to exceed 40C from yesterday through to Saturday, while in the western half of the state the mercury is set to top 45C.

"With the heat comes fires so we're expecting some particularly tricky days for the fire response on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Bureau of Meteorology acting NSW manager Jane Golding told reporters.

Meanwhile a coalition of former fire chiefs has accused the Australian government of being "asleep at the wheel" when it comes to climate change and has vowed to take matters into their own hands to address the bushfire crisis.

Emergency Leaders for Climate Action - a group that's now grown to include 29 former emergency services bosses - is calling for a national summit to fill the "leadership vacuum" left by the Morrison government.

Former Fire and Rescue NSW commissioner Greg Mullins says the group is prepared to act if the federal government remains "missing in action".