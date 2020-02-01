Australia blocks travellers from China to try contain coronavirus spread

Foreign travellers who have left or passed through mainland China will be denied entry to Australia as officials try to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family, legal guardians and spouses will be excepted from the strict measures, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

"In addition to that, there'll be advanced screening and reception arrangements put into place at the major airports to facilitate identifying and providing this information and ensuring the appropriate precautions are being put in place," Mr Morrison said in Sydney today.

"There's a half a million masks that will be provided to those airports to support those who are coming off these flights as well as those who are with those coming from those flights.

"There'll also be thermometers which are provided to those airports and we're working with those airport authorities now to ensure we can put those arrangements in place."

Australians are also being told not to travel to mainland China as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows.

Qantas will halt its two direct services to mainland China, saying entry restrictions imposed the United States, Singapore and other countries will impact crews working across the airline's international network.

Air New Zealand is also suspending its Auckland-Shanghai flights, for two months from next Sunday.

As of today, all travellers arriving out of mainland China, not just Hubei province, are being asked to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time they depart the country.

Suspending flights arriving from China was not part of the advice provided by health chiefs, Mr Morrison added.