TODAY |

Australia begins AstraZeneca jab phase for over 50s as it stretches ahead of NZ rollout

Source: 

Australia is today beginning a new phase to vaccinate all people aged 50 years and over.

Source: 1 NEWS

From today, people in that age group can receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at general practice respiratory clinics and state and territory vaccination clinics.

On May 17, the vaccination programme will be expanded to GP surgeries.

Up to 15.8 million doses are available for this part of the rollout, which includes catching up on any unvaccinated Australians from previous phases.

In New Zealand, vaccination of the general population is due to start from July. New Zealand is currently using the Pfizer vaccine, of which it has secured an order for 10 million doses.

Australia has so far administered 2,179,544 vaccinations, equivalent to 8.76 doses per 100 people, according to Our World in Data figures published by the New York Times.

1 NEWS yesterday revealed Government ministers are to meet with large venues like Eden Park in coming weeks, with stadiums possibly being used as large-scale jab centres in order to boost vaccination numbers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The plan to potentially have stadiums as vaccine centres comes as nine border workers were fired for refusing the jab. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand has given 232,588 doses - 4.7 per 100 people.

People in New Zealand can find out when they can get vaccinated here.

Australia's vaccination programme is set out by the Federal Government here.

- AAP and 1 NEWS

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Labour's Kiri Allan reveals racial abuse while undergoing cervical cancer treatment
2
Person dies in Waihi blaze; second house fire death today
3
Cook Strait ferry sailing from Picton delayed while police investigate bomb threat
4
Graeme Hart is still New Zealand's richest man, according to latest NBR list
5
Kiwi scientists develop surface coating which kills Covid-19
MORE FROM
World
MORE
08:38

Tokyo Olympics should be called off, says epidemiologist Michael Baker

00:37

Ardern says two-way Cook Islands travel bubble ‘next on our list’; announcement later today
00:21

SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts splashes down from International Space Station

03:22

Ardern: NZ High Commission in India should have used ‘normal channels’ to get oxygen amid Covid-19 crisis