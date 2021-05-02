Australia begins AstraZeneca jab phase for over 50s as it stretches ahead of NZ rollout

Australia is today beginning a new phase to vaccinate all people aged 50 years and over.

From today, people in that age group can receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at general practice respiratory clinics and state and territory vaccination clinics.

On May 17, the vaccination programme will be expanded to GP surgeries.

Up to 15.8 million doses are available for this part of the rollout, which includes catching up on any unvaccinated Australians from previous phases.

In New Zealand, vaccination of the general population is due to start from July. New Zealand is currently using the Pfizer vaccine, of which it has secured an order for 10 million doses.

Australia has so far administered 2,179,544 vaccinations, equivalent to 8.76 doses per 100 people, according to Our World in Data figures published by the New York Times.

1 NEWS yesterday revealed Government ministers are to meet with large venues like Eden Park in coming weeks, with stadiums possibly being used as large-scale jab centres in order to boost vaccination numbers.

New Zealand has given 232,588 doses - 4.7 per 100 people.

People in New Zealand can find out when they can get vaccinated here.

Australia's vaccination programme is set out by the Federal Government here.