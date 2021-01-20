Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, first jabs expected late February

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been provisionally approved for use in Australia with the first jabs set for late next month.



Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shot. Source: Associated Press

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has ticked off on the vaccine after it met strict standards around safety, quality and efficacy.



Two doses at least 21 days apart will be required with a priority group expected to receive the vaccine as soon as it arrives in Australia.



The Morrison government is confident that is on track for later February but has conceded there is a possibility a delay in shipping or production could push it to early March.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the approval was an important step in the fight against coronavirus.



"Australians should take confidence in the thorough and careful approach taken by our world-class safety regulator," he said today.



read more Health Ministry 'learnt lessons' from botched flu jab rollout as NZ awaits Covid-19 vaccine — Bloomfield

"Our priority has always been to keep Australians safe and protect lives and livelihoods. Today's approval is another big step forward for our community, particularly in the protection of our most vulnerable people."



Today marks one year since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in Australia, which has since had more than 28,700 cases and 909 deaths.



Your playlist will load after this ad