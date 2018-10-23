TODAY |

Australia allocates $105,000 to personal shark deterrents for surfers

AAP
Topics
World
Australia

The Western Australian government will subsidise another 500 personal shark deterrents for surfers and divers to help keep them safe in the water this summer.

The government has allocated $NZ105,000 to provide $210 to each person who buys one of two approved devices, the Surf+ or the Freedom 7.

Prices vary, but the Freedom 7 device retails on the internet for around $NZ524.

Acting WA Fisheries Minister Roger Cook said the personal shark deterrent program had been embraced by surfers and divers with more than 2800 Western Australians purchasing a device in the past 18 months.

"The expansion of this world-first subsidy programme allows more ocean users to purchase a scientifically proven device with the confidence it will significantly reduce their chance of a shark interaction," he said.

After shark scares on three Kiwi beaches over the long weekend, Seven Sharp decided to ask an expert.
Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Temporary fences are put in place after a car drove off a bridge into Whanganui River.
Rāhui placed on Whanganui River after car goes off bridge, police dive squad to conduct search this afternoon
2
The 1 NEWS Sport reporter say there may be more fallout from the scandal after Smith, Warner and Bancroft were cut from the Test squad.
Cricket Australia 'in the planning phase' for Smith, Warner returns
3
Man charged with murder of Matamata woman, baby remains in critical condition
4
For anyone allergic to bees, getting rid of them can be a matter of life and death.
Kiwi bee farmer seeking compensation after bees 'cooked' while being couriered
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Heavy rain for most of the North Island to continue today after massive downpour overnight
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Remains of harnessed horse unearthed in ancient stable near Pompeii

'Possibility' there was no drone after thousands of travellers' plans disrupted after Gatwick Airport sighting

Stunning image of Mars' surface shows 82km-wide crater covered in ice
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Birmingham Airport grounds flights in latest instance of travel disruption in UK