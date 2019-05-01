TODAY |

Australia acts to block Christchurch terrorist video access

AAP
Internet service providers have been told to block access to websites that provide access to video of the Christchurch terrorist attacks or the manifesto of the accused Australian gunman.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant is exercising her power to block content for the first time after eight rogue websites refused her requests to remove the material.

"We cannot allow this heinous material to be used to promote, incite or instruct in further terrorist acts," she said today.

Ms Inman Grant is also working with social media companies and internet industry figures to develop a procedure for the rapid removal of terrorist material or extremely violent content, should a similar attack occur again.

"The decision to block websites will be taken only under extraordinary circumstances and will need to meet an extremely high threshold," she said.

"It is some of the worst fringe sites that host such content and I make no apology for ensuring Australians are protected from exposure to it."

Thousands of flowers and tributes were left to remember victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks. Source: Getty
