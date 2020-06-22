Aussies warned not to travel parts of Victoria as state grapples with Covid-19 outbreak

Australia's chief medical officer has warned Australians against travelling to and from Victorian coronavirus hotspots as the the state grapples with an outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Professor Brendan Murphy says some Victorians have been complacent but experts are confident the spike will be brought under control.

But he said it was unlikely the new cases were related to recent protests, telling the ABC it was mainly families who weren't taking social distancing seriously.

"We're asking people to respect the public health situation and change their behaviour accordingly," Prof Murphy told the ABC today.

Victoria confirmed another 19 cases on Sunday, taking to 160 the number of new cases in the state over the past week.

The only other cases reported on Sunday were five in NSW and one in Western Australia.

READ MORE Queensland to start charging international arrivals staying at quarantine hotels

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee says outbreaks have been identified in the local government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

"The AHPPC strongly discourages travel to and from those areas until control of community transmission has been confirmed," the committee said in a statement on Sunday.

Prof Murphy also urged Victorians from the coronavirus hotspots to avoid travel to regional areas where there are no cases.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said the Victorian situation was discussed at Sunday's meeting of the AHPPC.

He said that after the update from Victoria's chief health officer, Professor Brett Sutton, the panel had "every confidence" the outbreak would be brought under control.

"This is a good example of how things are going to work into the future," Dr Coatsworth said.

"(It is ) an important example because it will show how a state can get on top of outbreaks of this nature in Victoria and then move forward."

Dr Coatsworth said each state needed to manage such spikes according to their own circumstances, and while Victoria had decided to suspend some other easing of restrictions, other jurisdictions didn't need to change their plans.

READ MORE Winston Peters says new cases don't change trans-Tasman bubble plans

He said the protocols on hygiene, social distancing, and staying away from others if showing symptoms should stay in place.

"Importantly as well, for those states where restrictions are lifting, that doesn't imply a lifting of our personal behaviour standards that we have become so used to."

Most of the new cases in Victoria came from large family gatherings.

"We don't want people to stop living their lives. We want people to interact but we want them to do so in a way that is safe and stops the virus from spreading," Dr Coatsworth told reporters on Sunday.

He said he understood it could be difficult to resist hugging or kissing someone you hadn't seen for a long time but it was important to refrain.

People with symptoms should not go to work or socialise and should get tested.

The Victorian spike has spooked some of the other states, including Queensland, which had been working to reopen its borders to interstate travel on July 10.

READ MORE Australia expects Chinese students to return in July

"The last thing we want to do is lift the borders, have lots of people come here for school holidays, spread coronavirus in our state, and then force us to go backwards on restrictions," Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters on Sunday.

"Clearly what's happening in Victoria will be a matter we will need to take into account in those considerations."

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan was also cautious despite federal Finance Minister Mathias Cormann calling for states to end border closures.

"Clearly what has happened in Victoria means that we will take that into account in any decisions we'll make, but like everyone I'm very worried about it when you see these outbreaks," Mr McGowan said.

"Once they get out of control people can die and I don't want to see that come here."