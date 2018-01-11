 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Aussie's crumbly Crunchie Bar forerunner, back in local hands

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

The iconic Violet Crumble chocolate bar, similar to Cadbury's Crunchie bar, is back in Australian hands after an Adelaide business inked a deal with food giant Nestle to acquire the brand.

The iconic Violet Crumble bar is back in Australian hands.

The iconic Violet Crumble bar is back in Australian hands.

Source: BBC

The Violet Crumble was invented before the Cadbury Crunchie, making its first appearance in 1913, nearly 20 years before Cadbury's offering.

The agreement will bring 30 new jobs and a $4 million upgrade for South Australian confectionary manufacturer Robern Menz.

It's the second well-known food brand to return to Australian ownership after dairy company Bega clinched a $469 million deal last year to buy Vegemite from US food giant Mondelez.

Robern Menz chief executive Phil Sims says the company will take control of equipment and intellectual property used to produce Violet Crumble over the next few months, with manufacturing to move from the Nestle factory in Campbellfield in Melbourne.

"We have to get across to Melbourne and pull the production line out and bring it across," he told reporters at his Adelaide factory on Thursday.

"That is a three-month, very active project and so we will be up manufacturing by September."

Robern Menz already manufactures a range of chocolate-coated honeycomb, but Mr Sims assured consumers there would be no change to the popular Violet Crumble recipe.

"As the new gatekeeper of Violet Crumble, we are aware of the responsibility that comes along with owning a brand so highly regarded in the Australian marketplace," he said.

The purchase price has not been disclosed but the company was aided by a $750,000 state government Future Jobs Fund grant and a $900,000 loan from the Investment Attraction Agency.

Related

Business

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

2
In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II a "Storm in a D-cup"


01:52
3
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

00:19
4
Sam McIntosh handed the wallet to police, and the Australian tourist who owned it gave him a rewards.

'I knew I had to hand it in to police' - Honest Taranaki boy returns wallet with more than $1000 in it to Aussie tourist

5
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:12
The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.

Tandem master who survived Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident had completed thousands of jumps

The other skydiver is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 