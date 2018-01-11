Aussie's crumbly Crunchie Bar forerunner, back in local hands

The iconic Violet Crumble chocolate bar, similar to Cadbury's Crunchie bar, is back in Australian hands after an Adelaide business inked a deal with food giant Nestle to acquire the brand.

The iconic Violet Crumble bar is back in Australian hands. Source: BBC

The Violet Crumble was invented before the Cadbury Crunchie, making its first appearance in 1913, nearly 20 years before Cadbury's offering.

The agreement will bring 30 new jobs and a $4 million upgrade for South Australian confectionary manufacturer Robern Menz.

It's the second well-known food brand to return to Australian ownership after dairy company Bega clinched a $469 million deal last year to buy Vegemite from US food giant Mondelez.



Robern Menz chief executive Phil Sims says the company will take control of equipment and intellectual property used to produce Violet Crumble over the next few months, with manufacturing to move from the Nestle factory in Campbellfield in Melbourne.



"We have to get across to Melbourne and pull the production line out and bring it across," he told reporters at his Adelaide factory on Thursday.



"That is a three-month, very active project and so we will be up manufacturing by September."



Robern Menz already manufactures a range of chocolate-coated honeycomb, but Mr Sims assured consumers there would be no change to the popular Violet Crumble recipe.



"As the new gatekeeper of Violet Crumble, we are aware of the responsibility that comes along with owning a brand so highly regarded in the Australian marketplace," he said.

