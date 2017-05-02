 

Aussie woman pictured with 18 bags of cocaine she allegedly tried to smuggle out of Colombia

Colombian police believe an Australian woman arrested for allegedly having an estimated US$1 million ($NZ1.4 million) worth of cocaine in her luggage could have been working as a drug mule.

Cassie Sainsbury was arrested after allegedly being found with 5.8kg of cocaine in her luggage in Colombia. Photo: Colombia National Police.

Jorge Mendoza, the ports and airports director for Colombia's anti-narcotic police, says 22-year-old Cassie Sainsbury was arrested at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota on April 12 after a tip-off about the 5.8kg of cocaine allegedly hidden inside 18 headphone boxes in her suitcase.

"She could possibly be a drug mule," he told ABC radio through an interpreter today.

"In going through security we found she had 18 packets inside her luggage which even before opening it we found covered in plastic."

The Adelaide woman's family insists she is innocent and was set up by a Colombian man she met after arriving in the South American country on April 3 during a working holiday.

They say she bought the headphones from him to give as gifts to family and friends at her upcoming wedding.

Mr Mendoza said Ms Sainsbury could face a lengthy jail term if found guilty.

"Depending on the qualities (of the cocaine) we believe the maximum could be 20 years," he said.

"The punishment for the quantity could be between eight to 12 years."

Mr Mendoza noted that per capita, Australians are among the biggest users of cocaine in the world. A UN report in 2013 found Australians were the world's eighth highest per capital users of the drug.


