Aussie woman who murdered partner, chopped up body, jailed for at least 20 years

AAP
A Queensland woman will spend at least 20 years in jail for murdering her de facto partner, chopping up his body, and dumping and torching his headless torso on the side of a road.

Lindy Yvonne Williams, 60, had denied murdering George Gerbic on the Sunshine Coast in September 2013, but admitted dumping and setting fire to his torso.

Today, a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found her guilty of murder, rejecting her account that she acted in self defence in killing Mr Gerbic during a fight at their home.

Mr Gerbic's torso was found burning on the side of Cedar Pocket Road near Gympie, around 80km from where he was murdered.

His head, hands and legs have not been found, nor has the cause of his death been established.

Williams pleaded guilty to interfering with his corpse at the start of the trial.

She dismembered Mr Gerbic's body with a saw before covering up her actions for 10 months by telling friends and family he was overseas.

"What I found most distressing was the lies you told to George Gerbic's parents," Justice Peter Flanagan said in sentencing Williams.

"The act of cutting up George Gerbic with a saw ... is, on any view, a horrific act."

The jury deliberated for less than a day to reach its verdict.

Source: istock.com
'Shame, shame' - endangered rhino mauled by lion dies in Kenya, tenth to die in botched transfer
The volcano on Ambae has been erupting since last September, however ash falls reached an extreme level this week, forcing residents to be evacuated.

Video: Eerie scenes as ash from erupting volcano turns day into night in Vanuatu, entire island evacuated
Jury retires to consider if Cory Scott Jefferies murdered Kim Richmond, his partner of 26 years

Heartbreaking photo shows endangered killer whale carrying its stillborn calf for hours off US coast

Video shows man climb onto roof of police vehicle as part of daring escape bid

Eyewitness video captured a daring escape bid along Wichita Falls highway in Texas yesterday.

A couple driving in Texas captured a dangerous escape bid made by a man being transported to jail.

Local news broadcasters report that a man being transported to jail kicked out a back window and climbed on top of a Taylor County Sheriff's patrol car as it traveled down the highway. 

Police officers responded, driving two vehicles on either side of the patrol car.

The vehicle with 31 year-old Martin Estrada on top eventually pulled off to the side of the road, and Estrada attempts to get away.

News reports say the whole incident occurred while Estrada was being transferred from Wichita Falls to Abilene.

It was captured on cellphone video by Jason and Jennifer Mustain, who were driving along the highway at the time.

Estrada's charges include evading arrest, aggravated robbery, and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

'Crying all the time' - injured pets treated at seaside clinic after Greek wildfires

A Greek clinic in the seaside town of Mati has been inundated with animals following this week's wildfires that have killed 82 people.

Veterinarian Irene Mavrakis has treated 70 animals at her clinic, that's three to four times as many as she would during a normal week.

Among the animals she has treated at the Vets 4 Life clinic in Pikermi is a black kitten found by pet rescue volunteers that has been named "Fire".

"It's very painful, as you can see. The paw is damaged, and it bleeds a little bit," Mavrakis said as she treated "Fire's" injured paws and tail.

In a back room at Vets 4 Life, one dog lies in a cage with a splint on its leg, another dog has an intravenous drip.

On the streets, the searchers say they don't find a lot of live animals, but those they do spot are nervous and scarred.

Most casualties of the wildfires were found at Mati, some 30 kilometers east of Athens, a small seaside resort filled with summer homes and apartments owned by retirees.

A group of experts from the University of Athens' Faculty of Geology and Geo-environment said the layout of the resort had acted like a "fire trap" with access to the sea hampered by cliffs, and homes built in wooded areas with little provision for fire safety.

The study also noted that the resort had narrow roads, numerous dead-ends, and was poorly sign-posted, meaning visitors could not easily reach a nearby main road.

Veterinarian Irene Mavrakis has treated 70 animals at her clinic, three to four times as many as she would during a normal week.
