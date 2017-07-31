Aussie woman who murdered partner, chopped up body, jailed for at least 20 years

A Queensland woman will spend at least 20 years in jail for murdering her de facto partner, chopping up his body, and dumping and torching his headless torso on the side of a road.

Lindy Yvonne Williams, 60, had denied murdering George Gerbic on the Sunshine Coast in September 2013, but admitted dumping and setting fire to his torso.

Today, a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found her guilty of murder, rejecting her account that she acted in self defence in killing Mr Gerbic during a fight at their home.

Mr Gerbic's torso was found burning on the side of Cedar Pocket Road near Gympie, around 80km from where he was murdered.

His head, hands and legs have not been found, nor has the cause of his death been established.

Williams pleaded guilty to interfering with his corpse at the start of the trial.

She dismembered Mr Gerbic's body with a saw before covering up her actions for 10 months by telling friends and family he was overseas.

"What I found most distressing was the lies you told to George Gerbic's parents," Justice Peter Flanagan said in sentencing Williams.

"The act of cutting up George Gerbic with a saw ... is, on any view, a horrific act."