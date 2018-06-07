 

Aussie woman defends drunken horse ride to liquor store: 'Don't have a car because I drink'

A Queensland woman who was arrested on Monday night for riding a horse to the local bottle shop while four times the legal limit has defended her ride as safety conscious.

Charmaine Maguire was arrested at a QLD bottle shop for being four times the legal limit this week.
Source: Nine

The 51-year-old woman, Charmaine Maguire, has spoken to 9News, admitting she is an alcoholic and was unaware that riding a horse drunk was illegal.

"I do the right thing," she said.

"I don't have a car because I drink.

"Just trying to enjoy my horse thinking that I wasn't doing any harm to anybody and I wasn't putting anyone in danger so I was pretty upset that they (the police) hassled me."

Ms Maguire was arrested outside the Logan City Tavern, south of Brisbane, and blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.226.

Ms Maguire said she typically drinks a "couple of bottles of wine" each day.

She admits if she was breaking the law there's not much she can say to defend herself legally.

"If it's the law, which I'm not sure of, I won't be able to do anything about it, I'll just have to suck it up," Ms Maguire said.

Ms Maguire is due to face the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on June 26.

The woman, 51, has been charged after being four times the legal limit while riding a horse in the town of Logan, south of Brisbane.
Source: Queensland Police

