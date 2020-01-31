Aussie woman comments on her own wanted post to complain about 'trailer trash' mugshot used by police

An Australian woman wanted by police has drawn even more unwanted attention to herself after commenting on her own wanted post to complain about a "trailer trash" mugshot used by police.

Tiffany-Anne Brislane-Brown. Source: Newcastle City District Police

Newcastle City Police District posted the 2015 image of Tiffany-Anne Brislane-Brown, 23, to their Facebook page yesterday, in an attempt to locate her over alleged stealing offences.

The mugshot shows a dishevelled looking Brislane-Brown with a tattoo on her collarbone that reads, “We don’t remember days, we remember moments.”

The post drew some negative comments from Facebook users about her looks, which amazingly drew a response from the wanted woman.

“Loving the photo taken how many years ago, let’s calm down on the comments guys.

“It’s not everyday I look like trailer trash. Let’s just say it wasn’t a good angle shall we?” she wrote.

Newcastle Police fired back with a message of their own: “Probably time you walk into a police station before we find you.”

That wasn't the end of the matter however, with Brislane-Brown then posting a more flattering photo of herself to Facebook with the caption.

“Here’s an actual pic of me.