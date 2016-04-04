Aussie woman charged after allegedly riding horse through pub drive-thru while drunk

A horse rode into a Queensland pub but it's the rider who left with a long face.

The 51-year-old woman provided a different challenge for police at the Logan City Tavern, south of Brisbane, when she allegedly rode the horse drunk on Monday night.



Police say the woman rode the horse from Marsden to the tavern at Logan Central at approximately 11.30pm where she refused to leave the premises.



Upon arriving at the tavern, it's alleged she rode the horse through the drive-through section and appeared heavily intoxicated.



"Same as driving a car, you can't ride a horse over the legal limit," an officer can be heard telling the woman as she dismounts the animal.



It's alleged she provided a blood alcohol level of 0.226 per cent - over four times the legal limit.



She's been charged with being charge of a horse whilst under the influence of liquor and will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on June 26.

