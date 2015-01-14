Aussie woman calls cops complaining about 'outrageous' marijuana price hike

A Northern Territory woman has complained about a price hike for marijuana, concerned her local drug dealer was ripping her off.



The only trouble is she rang police to express her anger.



Police say the woman called today, telling officers her drugs had cost her more than usual.



"Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike," NT police said.



"When asked for further details, the woman hung up."