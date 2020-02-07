TODAY |

Aussie winemakers tout smoky flavoured wine, finding silver lining in devastating bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian winemakers are trying to find the silver lining in the bushfires, touting a new smoky flavoured drop.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some winemakers see the smoke-tainted crops as an opportunity to provide something unique to the market. Source: ABC Australia

Some see the bushfires as a new opportunity for Australia's wine industry, with some winemakers seeing how they can use smoke-tainted crops to innovate and provide something unique to the market.

Small-scale winemaker Samuel Smith has been experimenting with smoking grapes in previous vintages, but he's hoping to make something interesting and that challenges consumers.

"It's a mystery box, which is kind of exciting for us because we can then twist it and play with it a little bit more," he told the ABC.

Adelaide Hills winemaker Brain Croser also said one of the best wines he'd tasted was a Hunter Valley Burgundy from a bushfire year.

"It had a smoky aroma and taste, but it was pleasant. Some people like single-malt whisky which has the same taste," he said.

Mr Croser also said they sometimes use charred barrels to get some of the same flavours into wine.

He sympathised with those who had lost vineyards and property in the devastating fires, but said people had focused too much on the small number of grapes that would be seriously affected.

"It might surprise many people to learn that this year is turning out to be a really, really good year for most wine districts in Australia."

However, Australian Wine and Grape chief executive Tony Battaglene warned smoke affected grapes could potentially extend far beyond the areas that saw fire over the summer.

"It's gone right across New South Wales and right across Victoria, as well as down South Australia, so it's gone very much over the country so it has potential to cause major damage," he told ABC.

World
Australia
Food and Drink
Natural Disasters
Alcohol
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person dead after crash outside entrance to NZ's largest shopping mall
2
Tropical cyclone could hit New Zealand by late next week, MetService warns
3
Why NZTA sprayed down an Auckland motorway with water in 'very rare event'
4
Immigration adviser disciplined after couple told to remarry in NZ to gain visa
5
Auckland Airport launches formal review into runway maintenance after pilot safety concerns
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:53

Police force drink driving suspect on 'joy ride' through Chiefs' NFL parade into spin
00:59

Main highways open, big clean up job ahead after days of flooding in Southland
00:30

Still got it: Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting whet appetite for bushfire charity game in net session
00:15

Flooding forces Southland midwife to catch a ride to work by boat