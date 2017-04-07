Aussie TV reporter facing child porn charges 'not in a good place' - lawyer

Nine Network journalist Ben McCormack was never caught with pictures of young children, his lawyer has told reporters outside a Sydney court, adding his client was "not in a good place".

McCormack, 42, has been charged with sending child pornography material, and is facing accusations he spoke about children in a sexually explicit way in conversations with another man.

The A Current Affair journalist was arrested on April 6 and admitted himself to a Sydney hospital several days later.

McCormack did not appear at the Downing Centre Local Court today for his first mention.

His lawyer, Sam Macedone, told the court his client remained in hospital and tendered a medical certificate on his behalf.

Mr Macedone later told reporters the charges against his client have "nothing to do with usual child pornography".

"None of the charges that have been levelled against him involves pictures or explicit details of young kids," the lawyer said outside court.

"It's got nothing to do with the usual child pornography where you've got young children being photographed or in a video or anything like that. It's nothing more than a discussion and that's all there is."

Mr Macedone added he wasn't sure how McCormack would plead.

"I can't properly get any instructions from Ben, he's not in a good place," he said.

McCormack was suspended by the network and is on conditional bail after being arrested when police carried out raids on the ACA's Sydney office and his home.