Aussie truckie who pocketed $17m Lotto win poised to give syndicate members their share

An Australian truck driver and his disgruntled former workmates who say he tricked them out of a multi-million dollar lotto win will return to court today to settle on an agreement.
Fourteen of Victorian man, Gary Baron's former colleagues decided to sue the Toll courier after he won a $16.6 million (AUD, NZ$17.2m) Powerball game in October 2014.
They say the winning ticket had been purchased through a workplace lotto syndicate at Toll's North Geelong depot, with an understanding any winnings would be split equally between all members.
The parties have apparently reached an agreement, with details to become clear during final orders today at the Victorian Supreme Court.
