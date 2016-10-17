Aussie truckie who pocketed $17m Lotto win poised to give syndicate members their share

An Australian truck driver and his disgruntled former workmates who say he tricked them out of a multi-million dollar lotto win will return to court today to settle on an agreement.



Australian Lotto balls Source: Twitter

Fourteen of Victorian man, Gary Baron's former colleagues decided to sue the Toll courier after he won a $16.6 million (AUD, NZ$17.2m) Powerball game in October 2014.



They say the winning ticket had been purchased through a workplace lotto syndicate at Toll's North Geelong depot, with an understanding any winnings would be split equally between all members.

