Aussie tradie's touching gesture for widowed pensioner at McDonald's goes viral

An Aussie tradie's gesture has gone viral after he was secretly filmed paying for a pensioner's meal at McDonalds.

Dave Love was at the counter to order when he spotted the elderly man next to him looking desperately for spare change to pay for his food, NZ Herald reports.

Mr Love not only paid for the meal, he also handed the widower a $20 note "for [his] next coffee". 

The elderly man, Bert, told the kind-hearted tradie he was on his last $20 before he had stepped in.

The 42-year-old said the older man had reminded him of his own father, who had passed away.

"I just had to help him," he explained.

"Pensioners need our help. I just hope people who see the video remember to do a similar thing in the future."




 

Dave Love said the elderly man had reminded him of his own father, who had passed away. Source: Facebook / Melanie Langley
Social justice advocate Celia Lashlie's dying wish realised as new doco premieres on the big screen

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
The premiere of the documentary 'Celia' in Wellington last night fulfills a request of the late social equality advocate Celia Lashlie.

Three-and-a-half years after her final interview, recorded just three days before she died from pancreatic cancer, Ms Lashlie's straight-talking, compelling messages have been brought to the big screen.

The sold-out premiere for Celia was held as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival at the Embassy Theatre.

Journalist Amanda Millar was asked by Ms Lashlie to make a documentary on her life and key messages, shortly after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"I want to do this documentary in order for others to continue the work that I've started and that I now can't finish," Ms Lashlie had told her.

"In her heart, she'd done the stuff with the boys but truly, her passion was was the plan to work with vulnerable families, especially women and try to change the outcome," Ms Millar told 1 NEWS.

Ms Millar had reported on Ms Lashlie's work over a period of 15 years, but called the documentary "the greatest assignment of my life".

"You can't say no when somebody says, 'Please, would you fulfill my dying wish?" she said.

Ms Lashlie was News Zealand's first female officer to work in a male prison.

She then managed Christchurch Women's Prison.

Afterwards, she turned to working with teenage boys and giving talks to parents around the country. For her best-selling book, He'll Be OK - Growing Gorgeous Boys Into Good Men, she held discussions with 180 boys' school classes.

Her final crusade, improving families by reducing domestic violence - working with mothers in particular - was work cut short.

"That's my thing, it is only in working with the mothers that we will get to save the lives of these children," Ms Lashlie said in her final interview.

"At the heart of my being is the plight of women. This society that we spend millions of dollars on benefits, millions of dollars trying to stop child abuse, billions of dollars trying to stop family violence and no one has said, 'Turn to the mothers.'"

The 61-year-old was told she had at least 12 months to live when she was diagnosed with cancer, but this was soon reduced to just a few weeks.

"We got an interview over an hour and a half and then two days later, she left us," Ms Millar said.

The plan for a documentary on the last year of her life was gone and Ms Millar questioned how the documentary could continue.

However, the single interview became the gripping centrepiece of the film, which also features moments throughout Ms Lashlie's life in archival footage, stories of personal impact from her work and interweaving tributes from others.

The next challenge was finding enough funding to complete her dying wish, with Ms Millar turning away from television network funding to "stay true" to how Ms Lashlie had envisioned the piece.

A Givealittle online fundraising campaign was launched and Ms Millar made the funding call on a radio segment.

Garry Robertson was listening and - as someone who believed in Ms Lashlie's morals and had attended one of her talks as a parent to boys - decided to help.

"My own mum was equally to blame for everything that went on at our house and it really struck a chord with me so I'm hoping we can use that and teach a lot of people," Mr Robertson said.

Mr Robertson paid the funding difference, becoming executive producer of the documentary.

It's hoped new audiences, from all walks of life, will learn from Ms Lashlie's raw approach through watching the film.

"Since she died, we missed her, I think people are craving her practical advice, her insight," Ms Millar said.

She said Ms Lashlie would be heartbroken to know that prisoner numbers have only increased since her death in February 2015.

While the film's already sold out in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch, with extra screenings being added to the lineup, Ms Millar said it's a focus for the documentary to reach communities that may not attend cinemas, as well as a resource.

The film premiered to a sold-out theatre in Wellington last night as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival. Source: 1 NEWS
Sex workers accuse adult advertising website of anti-competitive behaviour

RNZ
Sex workers are calling on the Commerce Commission to investigate the sex worker online advertising business.

Online escort directories are the main way sex workers advertise their services, and one, NZ Girls, is being accused of anti-competitive behaviour.

Adult advertising website NZ Pleasures says NZ Girls holds about 90 percent of the market and abuses its market power by not letting its customers advertise on other sites.

NZ Pleasures director, Sharon, said NZ Girls had probably breached Section 36 of the Commerce Act.

She has started an online petition to gauge how much support was out there for an investigation to get underway.

Steve Crow who operates another directory, Girl 4U, has taken the same complaint to the Commission before, he said.

Mr Crow said NZ Girls' behaviour was definitely anti-competitive.

"Anyone who appears on another site will get a phone call probably within 10 or 15 minutes to say, 'Hey you need to take your profile down or you'll be bumped to the bottom of the site, you'll be permanently banned, or instead of paying $100 a week you'll be paying $150, $200 or $300 a week'. "

He said there was no way NZ Girls would insist on exclusive advertising if it did not have a dominance in the market and was doing so because it could get away with it.

"I've had lots of talks with them but they're incredibly arrogant. They're just basically, 'that's the way it is, those are rules and the girls can take it or leave it'. "

Several complaints have been made to the Commission about NZ Girls over the last 10 years. NZ Pleasures' most recent complaint was not looked into, with the Commission saying it did not believe NZ Girls had a substantial degree of market power.

Mr Crow, who has been involved in the industry for 25 years, said the complaints had not been taken seriously. "At the end of the day it's an adult industry and it's politically a hot potato for anyone to start getting involved with messing around in the adult industry."

Sharon said it was worth another shot and said she was hopeful a thorough investigation would be done.

"It's important now that they actually stand up and say, 'This is an industry within NZ, it's now decriminalised, it should be recognised.'

"I don't think that they've been looking at it as seriously as they should be."

Barrister John Land, who specialises in competition law, said there were three tests to check whether Section 36 had been breached: whether someone had a substantial degree of power; if they took advantage of their market power; and if they were acting in an anti-competitive way.

Dame Catherine Healy from the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective said it encouraged sex workers to advertise through as many avenues as possible.

"I think it's important that sex workers have parallel advertisements, because a business can withdraw and that would be a tremendous disruption.

"We've seen that happen with Cracker when it had to withdraw overnight."

Cracker, used by New Zealand escorts, was one of many subsidiary sites off Backpage.com, a site shut down by US authorities in April.

"Quite a number of sex workers were displaced and they didn't have a back-up plan, so it's really important there's a multitude of players," said Dame Catherine.

NZ Girls did not respond to RNZ's request for an interview.

Street prostitute standing by the car
Sex worker (file picture). Source: istock.com
