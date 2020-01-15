Aussie television host shut down after bizarre rant about Jacinda Ardern's Queensland holiday

A host of Australia's The Project television show was pushed back by other hosts when he went off on a rant about Jacinda Ardern's recent holiday to Queensland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Steve Price compared the New Zealand Prime Minister to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was criticised for going on holiday to Hawaii amid the deadly bushfires.

"Why is she not on holiday in New Zealand? You can criticise Scott Morrison for going to Hawaii, why is she not in Hamilton or Canterbury or somewhere like that? What is she doing hanging around Australia?" he asked, waving his arms around.

"Stay in her own country and spend money in her own place. Typical virtue signalling from Jacinda Ardern. I get sick and tired of that woman."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Other hosts were quick so shut him down though, saying Australia was in a crisis and she was showing New Zealand was supporting the nation.

They also said it was a timing issue as to why Mr Morrison received backlash about his holiday.

But Mr Price didn't let down - continuing to draw comparisons to Mr Morrison's Hawaii trip.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Her country is not on fire, mate," co-host Peter van Onselen responded. "They're allowed to leave the country."

"It was the timing of when Scott Morrison left and the fact that he hid the fact that he was in Hawaii," co-host Lisa Wilkinson added.

Ms Ardern had been in Queensland, interacting and taking selfies with businesses in fire-affected areas.

New Zealand has also sent firefighters and New Zealand Defence Force personnel to help battle the blazes which have been burning since September.