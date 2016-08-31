Aussie teen's alleged killer who sparked race-riot pleads not guilty to manslaughter

The West Australian man accused of killing a Kalgoorlie teenager by running him down, which later sparked a racial riot, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.



The 55-year-old man, who cannot be identified, is accused of chasing down 14 -year-old Eijah Doughty in his ute and fatally striking the Aboriginal teenager, who was allegedly riding a stolen motorbike in August.



The man appeared in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court today via video link from an undisclosed location where he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter as upset members of Elijah's family watched on.



Defence counsel Seamus Rafferty said his client offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of dangerous driving occasioning death, but it was rejected by the prosecution.

He said the offer remained.



Prosecutors are seeking for the trial to be held in Perth.



The man is scheduled to appear in the WA Supreme Court in February.



There was a violent riot outside the Kalgoorlie courthouse when the man first appeared on August 30, with police injured and nearby shops forced to close.



Hundreds of people gathered for what began as a peaceful protest before escalating, with angry people throwing rocks and bottles at cars, buildings and police.

