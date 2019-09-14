Aussie teenager drives into ocean to save his life after car explosion sets him on fire

TODAY |

AAP
A Queensland teenager covered in flames after a gas bottle exploded has driven his car into the ocean to save his life.

The young man was driving along Teewah Beach on the Sunshine Coast on last night when he went to investigate a hissing sound coming from the back of his vehicle.

The bottle exploded, setting him and the car alight, before he drove into the ocean to douse the vehicle's flames.

He then thew himself into the water and lay there to relieve the pain of his burns.

He was treated at the scene for burns all over his body and airway, and flown to hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition.

The teen was carried on a stretcher to a waiting helicopter before being flown to Brisbane. Source: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
