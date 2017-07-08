Aussie supermarkets move to chuck out plastic bags completely

Woolworths and Coles have joined the national push to rid Australia of free disposable plastic bags within the next year.

Woolworths, Big W, BWS, Dan Murphy's and Cellarmasters' liquor stores nationwide, all part of the Woolworths group, plan to get rid of all single-use plastic bags by June 30 next year.

Shoppers will instead be offered reusable bags ranging from 15 cents to $2, although Big W may provide reusable bags at no extra cost.

Woolworths' chief executive Brad Banducci said the group currently gives out more than 3.2 billion lightweight plastic bags a year.

"Today's commitment shows we are committed to taking our environmental and community responsibilities seriously," he said.

Woolworths' lunchtime announcement was quickly followed by a similar announcement from fierce rival Coles on Friday.

Coles said it will bring Coles' stores in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and WA into line with Tasmania, SA, the Northern Territory and the ACT, where Coles complies with local bans.

Coles chief customer officer Simon McDowell said this follows several months of consultation with non-government organisations and environmental groups.

Jon Dee, the founder of the national anti-plastic bag campaign Do Something, welcomed the move.

"Aldi took the lead when they set up here in 2001 because from day one they didn't give away free plastic bags," he told AAP.

Mr Dee said lightweight plastic bags often end up polluting waterways and the ocean, killing and maiming marine animals.

Removing free bags will give shoppers an incentive to use their reusable bags, he said.

Greenpeace campaigner Samantha Wockner said the supermarkets' move will have a significant positive impact on the environment, and urged more governments to act.