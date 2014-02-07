Aussie supermarket giants to profit from single-use bag ban

Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths appear set to rake in around $71 million ($77 million NZD) in gross profit from the sale of their 15c (16c NZD) heavy duty plastic carriers following the ban on single-use plastic bags.

Woolworths (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Queensland University of Technology's Professor Gary Mortimer has calculated the big retailers are also saving $170 million ($185 million NZD) a year by not providing shoppers with free plastic bags.