Aussie supermarket giants to profit from single-use bag ban

Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths appear set to rake in around $71 million ($77 million NZD) in gross profit from the sale of their 15c (16c NZD) heavy duty plastic carriers following the ban on single-use plastic bags.

Woolworths (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

Queensland University of Technology's Professor Gary Mortimer has calculated the big retailers are also saving $170 million ($185 million NZD) a year by not providing shoppers with free plastic bags.

Prof Mortimer says he has sourced an online provider of heavier bags at 9c (10c NZD), rather than 15c, "But if you are buying in bulk, you would get a cheaper price," he told News Corp Australia today.

