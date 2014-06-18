 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Aussie supermarket chain Coles to provide free 'reusable' plastic bags indefinitely

AAP
Topics
World
Environment
Australia

Australian supermarket chain Coles is under fire for reversing a decision to stop providing free plastic bags to shoppers, saying some need more time to adjust to the switch to buying reusable bags.

The supermarket giant has been handing out bags to customers in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia since July 1 when it brought in a ban on single-use plastic bags and told customers they'd have to pay for reusable bags.

Coles was meant to stop providing its reusable Better Bags for free on August 1 and start charging customers 15 cents per bag, but has now backflipped on that decision and appears set to provide them indefinitely.

Greenpeace criticised the decision as irresponsible and disappointing, saying that Coles is perpetuating the problem of plastic waste by providing free bags.

"They talked the talk but haven't walked the walk," spokeswoman Zoe Dean told AAP today.

"It's interesting because the ban on single-use bags came as a result of pressure from customers and people calling for companies to take responsibility and stop using plastic bags.

"While a minority of people are struggling to cope, we know it's just a matter of time for people to adapt to the change."

Some shoppers took to social media to attack Coles.

"What a bunch of cowards you are @Coles you should be doubling down and not making any plastic bags available in your stores," Ben B tweeted.

Sally Edsall was also displeased.

"Hey Coles, I won't be shopping at Coles until you stop this plastic bag nonsense," she tweeted.

Retail expert Associate Professor Gary Mortimer added : "#Coles claim it 'is continually looking at ways to reduce plastic, which is why we removed single- use plastic shopping bags on July 1...' Really? Very disappointing."

A Coles spokeswoman said when the ban on single-use plastic bags came in, some customers said they needed more time to transition to reusable bags.

"We've been delighted to see customers grow more accustomed to bringing their reusable bags from home so they are relying less on complimentary bags at the checkout," she said in a statement.

"Many customers bringing bags from home are still finding themselves short a bag or two so we are offering complimentary reusable Better Bags to help them complete their shopping."

Coles and rival Woolworths both recently banned single-use plastic bags and began selling reusable bags instead.

Coles originally said it would provide its Better Bags, made from 80 per cent recycled material, for free until July 8 to help customers adjust.

But Coles then decided to extend the giveaway of free reusable bags until August 1.

Woolworths also offered customers free reusable bags until July 8.

Both supermarket chains faced a backlash from some shoppers after their bans on single-use bags were introduced as part of a national push to reduce plastic waste.

Australia’s Coles accused of underhand tactics Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Environment
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Most read: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3

Watch: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
4

Watch: Corrections seize cellphone and tattoo gun after Mongrel Mob gang member gets ink from fellow Rimutaka Prison inmate
5

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Bowl and spoon (file picture).

Heinz before Aussie court over claims snack range marketed for toddlers was beneficial for young children
00:28
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the ruling is a "complete and total victory".

Seattle judge halts release of 3D gun blueprints
00:17
There are concerns for the tramper’s welfare given the looming bad weather in the region.

Rescuers express 'grave concerns' for tramper missing at Mt Aspiring

'I don't give a rat's derriere' - Winston Peters defends Aussie PM for eating pie with knife and fork

Family of US woman accuses paramedics of racially profiling her while she was dying

1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America
Health

Four American paramedics have faced widespread criticism, and now their jobs are on the line, after the family of a mum-of-three said she was racially profiled while dying – with the emergency responders accused of focusing on her income rather than her treatment.

The Florida woman was eventually driven to the hospital by her mother because paramedics assumed she wouldn’t be able to afford the ambulance, the BBC reports. She died five days later.

The medics remain on paid leave. At a pre-disciplinary hearing earlier today, officials said they needed more time to investigate the incident, local news station WFLA-TV reported.

Crystle Galloway, 30, had given birth by caesarean section to her third child one week before the emergency call last month.

"I found her in the bathroom drooling from the mouth, lip getting bigger, so I thought at first she hit her head on the toilet," Galloway’s mother told dispatchers, according to a recording of the call.

But when the paramedics arrived, they didn’t check the patient’s vital signs, her blood pressure or to see if her pupils were dilated, her mother told WFLA-TV. Instead, she said, they focused on how much a trip to the hospital via ambulance would cost.

"They never checked nothing," Nicole Black said. "They kept asking her over and over, 'Do you want to go to the hospital?' She kept begging and telling them yes."

Ambulance rides in the US can cost patients hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending on insurance coverage.

In a press conference this week, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill didn’t mince words: "My guys did a lot of things wrong here and we take responsibility. If it’s a culture of racism, that’s something that needs to be fixed."

Merrill also said the medics had falsely claimed in a report that they hadn’t been able to locate the woman after the emergency call.

In separate written statements, each of the four paramedics described the call out as brief and cordial, according to the Tampa Bay Times. They said the family refused their service, speeding off before they could complete the job.

Florida mum-of-three Crystle Galloway poses with her newborn son days before her death.
Florida mum-of-three Crystle Galloway poses with her newborn son days before her death.
Topics
World
North America
Health
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:15
A British judge said Watson secured millions of dollars from Sir Owen by fraudulent misrepresentation.

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

Watch: Corrections seize cellphone and tattoo gun after Mongrel Mob gang member gets ink from fellow Rimutaka Prison inmate

Watch: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament

Watch: Dramatic moment Texas parking garage collapses, sending cars and concrete tumbling

Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
North America

Two sections of a suburban Dallas parking garage have collapsed five hours apart, sending vehicles and rubble onto other vehicles below.

Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor says there appeared to be no injuries in the initial collapse that happened at 11:30am today in Irving, northwest of Dallas (local time), or in the later collapse of an adjoining section.

Images of the first collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below.

Video of the second showed concrete crumbling beneath the cars upon it.

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the initial collapse.

No details on the second collapse were immediately available.

Two sections of the Dallas garage collapsed five hours apart. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
North America