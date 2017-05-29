Aussie study linking baby formula to obesity confusing parents - 'we've been told protein is a good thing'

A study suggesting there is a link between baby formula and obesity is causing confusion amongst new parents in Australia.

The study found that high consumption of protein as an infant is linked with rapid growth and higher rates of overweight and obese children.

Australian researchers earlier in the year found Victorian infants were consuming too much protein, sometimes double the amount required for good health.

"In Australia, about 20 to 30 per cent of children are growing too rapidly and about 20 per cent of two to four-year-olds are already overweight and obese," said Deakin University professor Karen Campbell.

The study found that the main source of protein for babies at nine months was formula milk or infant formula, and early introduction of solids was associated with increased protein intakes.

But the news is confusing new parents.

Speaking to 7 News last night, Alicia Morrish said "protein is always something we've been told is a good thing."

"You want a higher protein in your diet as opposed to higher carbs."

"While exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life is recommended, if parents are feeding their infants formula milk, then it is important to consider choosing lower protein infant formulas (around 1.3 to 1.5grams protein per 100mls formula)," said Professor Campbell.