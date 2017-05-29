 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Aussie study linking baby formula to obesity confusing parents - 'we've been told protein is a good thing'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A study suggesting there is a link between baby formula and obesity is causing confusion amongst new parents in Australia. 

Australian researchers say their study suggest babies fed formula are getting double the required protein, leading them to grow too rapidly.
Source: 7 News

The study found that high consumption of protein as an infant is linked with rapid growth and higher rates of overweight and obese children.

Australian researchers earlier in the year found Victorian infants were consuming too much protein, sometimes double the amount required for good health.

"In Australia, about 20 to 30 per cent of children are growing too rapidly and about 20 per cent of two to four-year-olds are already overweight and obese," said Deakin University professor Karen Campbell.

The study found that the main source of protein for babies at nine months was formula milk or infant formula, and early introduction of solids was associated with increased protein intakes.  

But the news is confusing new parents.

Speaking to 7 News last night, Alicia Morrish said "protein is always something we've been told is a good thing."

"You want a higher protein in your diet as opposed to higher carbs."

"While exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life is recommended, if parents are feeding their infants formula milk, then it is important to consider choosing lower protein infant formulas (around 1.3 to 1.5grams protein per 100mls formula)," said Professor Campbell.

According to the research, children from the age of one should only need 500ml of milk a day.

Related

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
NZ took the lead in the final against Canada with a stunning solo try.

As it happened: NZ Women's Sevens hold on to pip hosts Canada in thrilling World Series final

00:07
2
The enclosure is supposed to be impossible to escape.

Watch: 'This is not supposed to happen' - Orangutan mum escapes zoo enclosure to try and rescue her son


00:29
3
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:27
4
Officers chased down the robbery suspect after a terrifying incident at a bakery in Northcote.

Raw: Auckland cops filmed subduing man accused of threatening pregnant shop worker with glass bottle during robbery

00:20
5
This armed robber made off with just cigarette papers and lollies.

Dairy worker flees to safe room as armed robber strikes - but offender then bungles raid by slipping over, spilling his loot

00:27
Officers chased down the robbery suspect after a terrifying incident at a bakery in Northcote.

Raw: Auckland cops filmed subduing man accused of threatening pregnant shop worker with glass bottle during robbery

Two officers pin a 17-year-old to the ground and try to stop him taking something from his pocket.

02:05
Figures obtained by 1 NEWS show police are charging more people than ever over the drug.

'We've been able to target the dealers' - Huge jump in charges laid over synthetic cannabis

There were 188 charged in 2015, and 214 in 2016.

00:20
NZ took the lead in the final against Canada with a stunning solo try.

As it happened: NZ Women's Sevens hold on to pip hosts Canada in thrilling World Series final

NZ extended their World Series lead in what was a torrid final in Langford.

00:16
The Team Japan skipper is still clearly a Kiwi at heart.

Dean Barker 'looking forward to when Ben brings some beers round' after Ainslie's America's Cup collision

The Team Japan skipper is still clearly a Kiwi at heart.

01:01
The campaigner for better mental health awareness says people need to get help early and realise this is a health issue.

'You're living a hell, every minute of every day - and we need to start saying this is a modern illness’ - Sir John Kirwan

The campaigner for better mental health awareness says people need to get help early and realise this is a health issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ