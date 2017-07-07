Aussie student who feels like a 'self entitled idiot' launches crowd-funding campaign to pay her rent

A student living at Sydney's Bondi Beach has taken to crowd-funding site GoFundMe in a desperate attempt to get the public's help to pay her rent, after receiving an eviction notice for falling behind in her payments.

Australian student Laura Hellner has started a controversial GoFundMe campaign to help pay her rent. Source: GoFundMe/ Laura Hellner

Lauren Hellner, who's in her seventh year of university study, created the campaign yesterday, looking to raise the $2900 needed to pay her back-rent and avoid being evicted.

She posted the reasoning behind the plea on her GoFundMe page:"Guys, this little family is in big trouble, we have been here for five years and while I have been studying and working toward becoming a doctor I have been accumulating rental arrears".

"I feel like a self entitled idiot asking and starting this page but Austudy have given me a weeks notice cutting off my payments as I have reached my allowable time for undergraduate study. Now I have received an eviction notice."

The campaign has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some posting on the campaign page questioning Ms Hellner's morals in asking for the money when there are others worse off than her.

"Go fund yourself. How dare you be so self absorbed. People who donate are simply insane," Deb Brown wrote.

"Hi I'm about to have surgery to have half of my brain removed to save my life: Consider helping me instead of paying someones rent," Bryce Wilton commented, posting a link to his own GoFundMe page.

Despite the criticism Ms Hellner has also received a lot of support, already raising $1900 since her campaign went live yesterday, looking like she will reach her goal and avoid being evicted.