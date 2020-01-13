Aussie state governments to fast-track zero-emissions transition

South Australia's premier is expected to fast-track his state's transition to a zero-emissions economy, as the NSW and federal governments unveil a $2 billion fund to access more natural gas and fund climate emissions reduction projects.

Steven Marshall's Liberal government will forge ahead with expanding renewable power generation like wind and solar plants in a bid to meet South Australia's target of zero emissions before 2050, The Australian reports.

"We have made it really clear that we will be net zero emissions by 2050 but I hope that when we release our strategy, we can lean in even further against that target," Mr Marshall told the newspaper.

"There is no doubt we have a changing climate, it has always been changing, but the current circumstances are leading to weather patterns that are more likely to increase the likelihood of more severe bushfire events.

"We have to adapt. It's as simple as that," South Australia's premier Steven Marshall said.

"We have to adapt. It's as simple as that. That's why a big part of our statement will be climate resilience - what can we do to mitigate against that, what can we do to respond more effectively."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian are set to unveil a new multibillion-dollar fund to open up 70 petajoules of gas for the domestic market and to fund emissions reduction projects.

Just over half the $2 billion will go towards improving local gas supplies.