Aussie retiree finds 2kg gold nugget worth about $130k

AAP
A two-kilogram gold nugget worth about AU$130,000 (NZ$135,000) has been found on the outskirts of Victorian gold rush town Ballarat.

A prospector, who asked to remain anonymous, found the nugget in an old pasture in June.

Mark Day of Gold Ballarat said the man, a retiree and customer, had already received offers of $160,000 (NZ$166,000) for the precious haul.

"When he showed me the nugget here in the store he was shaking like a leaf. He didn't know what to do with it. He hadn't slept in three days," Mr Day said on Friday.

"I've been in this business for 25 years and this is the biggest find we have seen by one of our customers - that they've told me about anyway."

The man won't reveal the exact location of the find and is planning to go back in the hope of finding more gold.

"He certainly thinks there's more gold out there. And after this, who can say he's wrong?", Mr Day said.

The nugget has a gold value of about AU$130,000 but collectors are offering a premium due to its rarity.

The find came a month after a young girl stumbled across a gold nugget, estimated to be worth more than AU$30,000, near Bendigo in May.

A 2kg gold nugget found by an Australian retiree near Ballarat in 2019.
A 2kg gold nugget found by an Australian retiree near Ballarat in 2019. Source: 1 NEWS
