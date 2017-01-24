Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

It's the moment all television reporters dread - being left on air with nothing to say.

Yesterday, it was the turn of ABC host Juanita Phillips and political reporter Brigid Glanville to be left high and dry when a throw back to the studio failed to materialise.

Instead of programming cutting to the next show, the pair were left staring awkwardly at the camera, as their crew packed up around them.

At one stage Glanville can be heard muttering to her partner "we're still on", before she passed the message on to the crew.