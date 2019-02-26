TODAY |

Aussie public donates to send bodies of three and five-year-old brothers found in flooded river home

AAP
Topics
World
Australia

People from around Australia have donated thousands of dollars to help return the bodies of two brothers found in a river in Townsville to their Darwin home.

Jhulio and Barak, aged three and five, were found on Tuesday morning in a deep, cutaway section of the Ross River.

It came after a frantic 12-hour search in the suburb of Cranbrook.

The deaths generated an outpouring of grief around the country.

Family member Joseph Austral established a GoFundMe appeal to help return the boys' remains to Darwin.

"The boys are from Darwin and I would love to be able to help bring them home with the support and love of our community so we can bring the boys home without putting the family behind," he wrote on the GoFundMe website

CCTV captured the boys, believed to be stepbrothers, walking along the street towards the Ross River.

By this morning, 175 people had donated $6554 to the fund which hopes to raise $9000.

"So sorry your amazing little boys left you. I am glad that the love of people around Australia is helping you take them back to country. Sending you heartfelt hugs. Thank you for letting us help carry some of your sadness," one person, named Ruth, wrote.

Townsville Aboriginal academic and activist Gracelyn Smallwood said the family was overwhelmed with grief and wanted privacy.

"The boys were happy little people, like all little five and three-year-old children ... like all children they were fearless. That's how they want them to be remembered."

The family is planning to hold a smoking ceremony for the boys on Sunday to send their spirits safely back to the Dreamtime.

The family is also hoping to erect a memorial in their memory.

Police are continuing to talk to witnesses, before a report is prepared for the coroner.

The boys were last seen on CCTV walking towards the Ross River. Source: Queensland Police
Topics
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:54
The NZ women’s football coach Tom Sermanni said Thursday’s fixture will be good test to see where his team is at.

'There's a lot at stake for us' - Football Ferns reigniting rivalry with Matildas in Cup of Nations clash
02:56
The high-ranking Australian official has been convicted of molesting two young boys, and his bail has been revoked.

Cardinal George Pell to wait two weeks to know how long his sentence will be
02:11
It’s the second meeting between the two leaders in less than a year.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un share smiles, dinner in Vietnam as second summit starts
01:57
Cohen’s labelled Mr Trump as a “racist”, a “cheat” and a “conman”.

Donald Trump's ex-lawyer tells Congress President a 'racist,' a 'conman' and a 'cheat'