TODAY |

Aussie principal, suspended after pinning student to ground during schoolyard fight, gets reinstated

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Education

A West Australian associate principal suspended after pinning down a student while breaking up a violent brawl says he'd try to approach the situation differently if it happened again.

Grant Walton, from Eaton Community College near Bunbury, was suspended after footage of the March incident circulated on the internet.

The much-loved teacher has now been reinstated by the WA Education Department and will be back at work today after parents spoke out in support.

"I'm really really happy to be going back to work. This is where I want to be," he told Nine's Today.

Asked if he would handle things differently in future, Mr Walton said he would try to calm the situation and use verbal prompts to try to stop a fight from escalating.

"I certainly agree with the Director-General that intervening in a fight physically is a last resort," said Mr Walton, who has 30 years experience in the education sector.

"We are here to do a job and keep people safe. If it comes up where I'm in a situation where somebody requires that level of assistance, of course, you do.

"But on the whole, you do what the training tells you to do, which is to try and calm the situation."

He also said he was aware he was being filmed when he intervened in the playground fight between two teen boys and pinned one 13-year-old to the ground.

The boy was released and then challenged Mr Walton with his fists.

"I even asked a staff member to film the event. I was completely conscious of the fact that it was being filmed," he said.

WA Education Department Director General Lisa Rodgers said he would receive extra training.

"The community has really gotten behind Mr Walton - and indeed the wider teaching profession - and I look forward to seeing him back at work," she said in a statement.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Grant Walton is suspended from his job with an investigation into the incident underway. Source: Nine
    More From
    World
    Australia
    Education
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.

    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal in Egypt.

    US pulls nonessential staff from Iraq amid Middle East tensions

    FAA chief faces questioning over Boeing 737 Max airliner

    Pope gives joyride on popemobile to migrant kids newly arrived in Italy