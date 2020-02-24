TODAY |

Aussie politician calls for coercive control of partner to be a crime, in wake of Hannah Clarke tragedy

Source:  AAP

The coercive control of a partner would be a crime under an LNP proposal to tackle the scourge of domestic violence in Queensland.

Hannah Clarke with her son Trey Source: Facebook

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has called for bipartisan support for law reform after the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children by an estranged partner last week.

The Queensland Women's Legal Service announced a urgent priority list of reforms earlier this week in the wake of the murders.

Among a range of measures it included a review of how domestic violence is dealt with, legislative changes with a consideration of coercive control becoming a criminal offence and an overhaul of the training of police and courts.

The service says it has written to political leaders calling for immediate bipartisan support.

A sea of flowers, soft toys and notes were laid at the vigil where Hannah Clarke’s family spoke. Source: Nine

Ms Frecklington called on the state government to consider a full review of the criminal justice system.

"We owe it to Hannah Clarke and countless other people who have lost their lives, and survivors of domestic violence, to make sure we look at a suite of reforms," Ms Frecklington told the ABC.

She noted coercive control is a criminal offence in the United Kingdom and many domestic violence victims are controlled by a range of means, including via their mobile phones.

It’s believed Rowan Baxter, a former Warriors player, set the car on fire with Hannah, Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey inside. Source: Breakfast

"Isolating a person, depriving basic needs, it can be a financial control, these are usually elements that are around a domestic violence victim ... the problems they are facing often comes from these means."

Ms Frecklington said she has not spoken Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk about the reforms but said her party would back changes if they are announced.

