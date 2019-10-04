TODAY |

Aussie police officer under investigation after stoning wombat to death while off duty

South Australian police are investigating one of their officers after a social media post showed the off-duty officer stoning a wombat to death.

The video was posted online and shows a scantily-clad man stalking a wombat as a car followed behind.

The animal was chased and then bludgeoned with a rock before it eventually died, Nine News reports.

The person in the vehicle laughed and encouraged the man by saying "get him", "hit him" and "kill him".

The same person can also be heard saying "Oh no, you killed him bro ... first bloke to ever kill a wombat on foot."

The incident allegedly happened on Eyre Peninsula and the man is reportedly a South Australian police officer.

The Commissioner for the South Australian police Grant Stevens, says an investigation is underway.

"I can confirm that we are investigating it," Mr Stevens said.

"If there are any offences committed, they will be investigated and dealt with as they would be for any other person."

The man is reported to be an off-duty police officer who is now under investigation. Source: Nine News
