Aussie police hunt man who coughed at NSW couple in Covid-19 prank

Source:  AAP

A prank could have a costly end for a young man after he coughed at an elderly Port Stephens couple out on a walk on Easter Sunday.

Man sneezing file photo. Source: istock.com

A 73-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were approaching a pedestrian crossing on Victoria Parade in Nelson Bay about 2pm yesterday when a car pulled up.

A young man leaned his head and shoulders out of the window before coughing and making retching noises at the pair, police said today.

He and the car's other occupants started laughing before they drove away.

Detectives are hoping to speak with a tanned Caucasian man with short, dark, curly hair, aged in his late teens or early twenties, about the incident.

It is an offence to cough or sneeze on someone under new regulations tackling the spread of the coronavirus.

In March, two men were charged after allegedly coughing on police officers and claiming they had coronavirus in separate incidents.

